King Charles III with Queen Camilla, after the coronation, in a golden carriage in procession to Buckingham Palace. Anti-monarchy activists say they were arbitrarily detained, London police counter static demonstration allowed. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Tolga Akmen

Director of the British anti-monarchy group RepublicGraham Smith, declared this Sunday that his arrest and that of other members of the organization, hours before the coronation of Charles III, means the “destruction of any trust that may have existed” between them and the London police.

“These arrests were not made to protect people from harm, but to protect the king from embarrassment,” said Smith, who was held at a police station on Saturday from early morning until around midnight.

“What’s the point of being open and frank with the police, working with your liaison officers and meeting with your senior commanders, if all your promises and commitments turn out to be lies?” arrested as he walked alongside a van with posters.

Smith stated that he had “campaigned around the question of the monarchy for twenty years”.

“At one time or another I was told that the monarchy protects us from tyranny, that the monarchy protects our democracy and our freedoms, that it protects us from government excesses. These arrests prove the lie of those statements”, argued the activist.

On Saturday, London’s Metropolitan Police recorded 52 arrests related to public order on the day of the coronation and stressed that an anti-monarchy “static demonstration” in the center of Trafalgar Square “occurred with the knowledge of the police and without intervention”.

British Culture Minister Lucy Frazer said on Sunday that security forces had been forced to make “difficult decisions” and said officers had acted “proportionately” and found the “right balance”.