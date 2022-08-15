Russian Ministry of Defense: RC-135 of the British Air Force violated the Russian border near Cape Svyatoy Nos

A reconnaissance aircraft of the Royal Air Force (Air Force) of Great Britain violated the air border of Russia near Cape Svyatoy Nos in the Murmansk region, writes RIA News with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

As specified in the military department, the crew of the MiG-31 interceptor of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) forced it out of the country.

The Ministry of Defense added that an unknown air target heading towards the state border of the Russian Federation was discovered by the duty air defense forces (Air Defense). The reconnaissance aircraft was flying over the Barents Sea.

“The MiG-31BM fighter was raised, which identified it as an electronic intelligence and electronic warfare aircraft RC-135 of the British Air Force,” the ministry stressed.

On August 12, a large British strategic reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint was spotted over the Black Sea. The British scout was moving towards the city of Sochi. However, the RC-135 did not reach Russian territory, made a U-turn and flew back.