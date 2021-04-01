A British reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135W was spotted off the coast of Crimea. This is stated in the message of the monitoring resource PlaneRadar Twitter…

At 13:45 Moscow time, the Royal Air Force of Great Britain was spotted in the airspace of Ukraine. An hour later, he began a reconnaissance flight along the Russian coast of the Black Sea, and after another two hours he finished work and returned to the base.

On March 31, The New York Times, citing one of the American officials, reported that Russia was allegedly pulling up its troops to the border with Ukraine. A day earlier, Ruslan Khomchak, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), made a similar statement. According to him, Russia has transferred additional military units to the Bryansk, Rostov and Voronezh regions. In addition, he noted, after the last exercises of Russian paratroopers in the Crimea, they were not taken to the places of their previous deployment, but were left on the peninsula.

