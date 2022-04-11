The Confederation of the British National Health Service has called on the Government to review its policy of “living with covid”, recognizing the effect that the spread of the virus is having on hospitals and medical centers. The organization that brings together a large part of the public health institutions regrets that the Executive is governed by “an ideology of living without restrictions.”

In a statement, the confederation describes a suffocation of health services due to the expansion of the BA.2 subvariant of Ómicron, different from that suffered in other cycles. The figures for deaths and ICU admissions are lower than in the two great peaks, in March 2020 and January 2021, but “the extremely high occupancy of beds and 0 continuous staff losses are well above the average for this time of year,” they say.

The number of patients admitted each week exceeds 15,000. At the end of last week there were more than 20,000 hospitalized for covid, or for other diseases and also suffering from covid. Twenty emergency units reported the need to refer patients to other centers. The reduction of the long waiting lists for treatments is prevented by the new wave.

Communication



According to the CEO of the Confederation, Matthew Taylor, the Government “seems to have lost interest in covid”, “The leaders of the National Health Service and their teams feel abandoned by the Government and deserve better,” said Taylor. “We were promised a plan to ‘live with covid’, but all we have is a ‘live without restrictions’ ideology.”

The drastic reduction since April 1 of free tests – the public health system has to maintain them for its staff although paying their cost – logically causes a statistically irrelevant decrease in detected cases. According to the calculation of the National Statistics Office, based on a sample, in the week of March 26 to April 2 there was in the United Kingdom one person in 13 infected with covid.

The Confederation asks the Government to recommend the population to use masks on public transport and to hold their meetings with family or friends in open-air spaces when possible. It also asks that information campaigns be maintained so that citizens call the appropriate telephone number for covid cases.