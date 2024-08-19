Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

The riots in Great Britain in recent weeks have resulted in prisons being overcrowded. Prisoners now have to be released temporarily.

London – After days of racist riots earlier this month, prisons in the north of England are so overcrowded that the government decided on Monday (August 19) to take special measures to relieve the pressure. The government activated an emergency plan according to which suspects can be temporarily held in police cells until space becomes available in the prison.

During the right-wing extremist riots in Great Britain earlier this month, Mosques and refugee shelters have been attackedHundreds of people were arrested. The background to the attack is the knife attack by a 17-year-old in the coastal town of Southport, in which three children were killed and eight others and two adults were injured on July 29. False information about the background of the suspect, whose family is from Rwanda, was quickly spread on the Internet.

Not only well-known right-wing extremists are involved in the protests and riots. (Archive image) © Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/dpa

Riots in England leave prisons bursting at the seams

The arrest of hundreds of rioters in the wake of the riots has further exacerbated the already existing overcrowding in prisons in England and Wales. Last month, the new British Labour government warned that the prison system was on the verge of “collapse”.

The emergency plan “Operation Early Dawn” that came into effect on Monday will see judicial officials decide every morning which suspects can appear before the investigating judge based on the number of free prison cells. Some prisoners can also be released on bail until more places become available in the prisons.

The emergency plan was previously announced by the conservative Tory government in May. Overall, the regions of North East and Yorkshire, as well as Cumbria, Lancashire, Manchester, Mereyside and Cheshire are to be affected by “Operation Early Dawn”, according to the British telegraph reported.

Criminals are released on bail as prisons in England overflow

The ministers responsible said of the situation that efforts to “combat violent gangland on our streets is exacerbating long-standing capacity problems in our prisons,” as the telegraph further quoted.

However, Lord Timpson, Prisons Minister, assured British citizens that no prisoners who pose a danger to the public will be released. However, difficult decisions have to be made to ensure that prisons can continue to operate.

Revolving door Downing Street: Britain leaves Tory chaos behind View photo gallery

Mark Fairhurst, chairman of the Prison Officers’ Association, said on Sunday: “This is all a result of the rioters. Last week we had the biggest influx of new admissions I have seen for a long time. We had 397 new admissions. On Friday we only had 340 places left in the adult male prison, which is under the most pressure.” (sischr/afp)