Jamie Davis, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, told reporters on Wednesday that the UK was bracing for continued “massive disruptions” due to the planned strikes.

The strikes in Britain are affecting rail services, health and border control, according to what was reported by the “Bloomberg” news agency, today, Wednesday. Davies stated that the government wanted to end the strikes, while reaffirming the administration’s position against high double-digit wage increases, saying that this would exacerbate inflation rates.