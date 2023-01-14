British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday that the United Kingdom would supply Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks and new artillery systems.

“The Prime Minister underlined Britain’s ambition to increase our support for Ukraine, including the supply of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems,” a Downing Street spokesman said after a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

In the conversation, Sunak and Zelensky agreed on the “need to seize this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support for Ukraine”, thanks to “successive Ukrainian victories that have pushed Russian troops back”.

Both emphasized other similar international commitments, such as “Poland’s offer to supply a Leopard tank company”.

“The Prime Minister stressed that he and the entire British Government will work intensively with international partners to rapidly deliver the kind of assistance that will enable Ukraine to take advantage, win the war and ensure a secure and lasting peace,” the spokesman added.

In an interview with Polish television last Friday, Zelensky thanked the Polish army for sending Leopard tanks, but warned that “Poland cannot assume the entire supply of armament alone.”

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK has been at the forefront of European countries as the main provider of financial and military aid to the Zelensky government.

New Russian attacks in Ukraine

According to information published by Radio France Internationalnew missiles fired by Russia hit Kyiv this Saturday morning (14).

According to the Presidency of Ukraine, some essential infrastructure would have been hit.

Still according to RFi, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, reported through the Telegram application several explosions in the Dniprovskyi neighborhood and asked residents to remain in air raid shelters.