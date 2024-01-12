The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, made a surprise visit to Kiev this Friday (12) to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and announce a new military aid package for the country worth 2 .5 billion pounds (around R$15.5 billion), as confirmed by the British government.

The new aid package will be delivered throughout the year and represents the UK's biggest economic commitment to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

Zelensky has pressed Western allies to provide his country with more support to repel attacks by Moscow's forces, at a time when other conflicts such as the Middle East have diverted global attention from Ukraine.

Sunak stated that “for two years, Ukraine fought with great courage to repel a brutal invasion by Russia and they continue to fight, without wavering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy”, said the conservative leader.

“I am here today with a message: the UK will not give up either. We will be with Ukraine, in its darkest moments and in the best times to come,” she highlighted.

Sunak's first visit to Ukraine took place in November 2022, just weeks after arriving at Downing Street as chief executive of the United Kingdom. The prime minister is seeking re-election in the next UK elections, scheduled for this year, but faces a series of political challenges, including the migration crisis plaguing the country.

US stops aid to Kiev

As the British government provides more financial support to Kiev, the White House said on Thursday (11) that its military aid to Ukraine has “completely stopped” due to the lack of an agreement in Congress to continue supporting the country in the face of Russia's invasion. . “The assistance we were providing until now has been completely halted,” White House spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference.

The future of US aid to the Eastern European country is currently being decided in Congress, where the Democratic Party – led by President Joe Biden – has a majority in the Senate and the Republican Party – led by former President Donald Trump – controls the Chamber of Representatives.