Independent: Prime Minister Sunak at a conference in Munich will call for doubling military aid to Kyiv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call for a doubling of military aid to Kyiv at a security conference in Munich. About it informs The Independent newspaper, citing the text of the politician’s speech.

“When (Russian President Vladimir) Putin started this war, he was betting that our resolve would weaken. Even now, he expects us to lose our nerves. But we proved that he was wrong then, and we will prove that he is wrong now, ”the publication quotes the statement of the head of the British Cabinet, which will sound on Saturday.

It is noted that Sunak will also ask other countries to show solidarity, show support, provide Kyiv with security guarantees and strengthen it in the long term, provide advanced capabilities according to NATO standards.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, made a proposal to provide Ukraine with “exclusive conditions” for joining the European Union (EU). According to him, this will require an appropriate format for discussing this issue.