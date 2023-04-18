British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under investigation by the body that oversees the conduct of MPs in the UK Parliament for a potential conflict of interestwhich the media associates with a nursery in which his wife, Akshata Murphy, has shares.

Parliamentary Conduct Commissioner Daniel Greenberg announced today that it opened the investigation into Sunak last week under rules that require parliamentarians to declare interests that they have in an “open and sincere” way.

“Members should always be open and candid when declaring any relevant interest in any proceedings of the Chamber or its committees, and in any communication with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders.“, pointed out the website of the commissioner.

Rishi Sunak is asked to declare any interest in an “open and sincere” manner.

Following the news, a spokesman for the official Downing Street residence said Sunak would assist the commissioner in clarifying this interest in a “transparent manner”.

The media point out that the investigation is related to the shares that Murthy has in Koru Kidsalgo, something that could be seen as a conflict of interest.

In the State budget disclosed a few weeks ago, the head of the Economy, Jeremy Hunt, announced measures to make it easier for children to access state aid to attend nurseries from nine months of age instead of from the current two years of age.

