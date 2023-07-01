British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom’s first Indian-born head of government, confirmed today, Saturday, that he suffered racism in his youth, noting the extent of the “pain” it caused him.

In a statement to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Sunak, 43, said, “Of course, I suffered from racism, and of course I know that it exists.”

And the conservative prime minister added that racism “stings you like very few other things do… I do work that exposes me to criticism every day, every hour and every minute,” explaining, “It stings you. It hurts.”

Sunak’s remarks came on the sidelines of a cricket match, days after a damning report was published stating that it is an elite, racist and biased sport.

Sunak recounted, “I was, one day, with my little brother and younger sister in Southampton (south of England) and people said many things and I felt double pain.”

“I was upset. I was with my brother and sister and I didn’t want them to be heard and exposed (for that). It was very difficult,” he said.

But the Prime Minister stressed during this interview that the country has changed.

“It comforts me that the things I went through when I was a child I think will not happen to my children now, because we have made so much progress as a country and we should be proud of that,” he said.

“There is no place for racism, sexism or anything else in our society. And when we encounter it, we have to eradicate it,” Sunak added.

Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton, the eldest of three children of a GP and a pharmacist. His grandparents, born in India or of Indian descent, immigrated from East Africa to the United Kingdom in the 1960s.

But soon Sunak joined the elite by attending Winchester College, a prestigious boarding school for boys. Then he studied political science, philosophy and economics at the famous University of Oxford in England and Stanford University in the United States of America.

He described the report on cricket, which he particularly loves, as “sad”, adding, “It was very difficult for people who love cricket to read it.”