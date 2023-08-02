Editor Guy: Sunak prefers short pants because he loves 2000s trends

Fashion editor Derek Guy explained British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s fondness for showing off trousers and overly short sleeved shirts. He spoke on this subject in an interview. Times.

The journalist noticed that the politician regularly appears at events in suits that are ridiculously sitting on his figure. According to the author of the publication, Sunak is actually trying to follow fashion, preferring trends from the 2000s. However, Guy rejected the suggestion of others that with the help of such things the prime minister is trying to appear taller.

Sunak understands trends, but is a little behind the times. Note that many rich middle-aged men living in large cities wear suits of this silhouette. Tight cropped pants, short jackets, too short sleeves – this fashion is close to many Derek Guyfashion editor

Among other things, the expert urged men to choose suits by size, turning to tailors, since tight-fitting outfits, as a rule, visually age. “It would be better if Sunak just put on a longer coat, did not fasten it with buttons, and chose a wider option as trousers,” Guy concluded.

In July, the wife of Prime Minister Sunak was named the most stylish in the UK. Designer Akshat Murthy is a fan of the Italian fashion house Gucci. In addition, she favors local brands such as ME+EM, Chinti & Parker and Claire Mischevani. Also in her wardrobe there are products of the Danish brand Ganni.