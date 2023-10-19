The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, met this Thursday in Jerusalem with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to whom he thanked the decision to give the green light to the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza from Egypt and announced that his Government will increase its assistance to the region.

“I welcome your decision yesterday (Wednesday) to secure the opening of humanitarian aid routes to Gaza,” Sunak said during a joint statement with the Israeli leader after a bilateral meeting.

“I’m glad you made that decision, we will support it, we will increase our assistance to the region and we will try to get more support for the people as quickly as we can,” he added.

These statements come shortly after the announcement by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, after a trip to Israel, that he had agreed with Netanyahu and the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, the delivery of humanitarian aid through the Gaza-Egypt crossing.

So far it has not been confirmed when the trucks with supplies for the population of the Strip will be able to enter. which registers at least 3,785 deaths and more than 12,000 injuries as a result of Israeli bombings since the beginning of the war, according to the latest figures from the enclave’s Ministry of Health.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) in Jerusalem

Sunak also mentioned the influx of humanitarian aid during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. to whom he expressed “his sincere hope that further progress can be made in the delivery of crucial food, water and medicines,” according to a statement from the British Government.

The text highlighted that Sunak and Herzog “agreed on the importance of obtaining urgent humanitarian support for ordinary Palestinians in Gaza who are also suffering.

During his speech with Netanyahu, The British leader emphasized that his Executive “absolutely supports Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international law” and attacking the Islamist group Hamas to rescue the hostages captured by the Palestinian organization during the attack on October 7, which started the war and left more than 1,400 dead in Israel.

Prime Minister @netanyahuI stand with you in Israel’s darkest hour. I welcome your commitment to ensure routes into Gaza are opened for humanitarian aid. I support your work to secure the release of hostages, to strengthen your security and to end the threat from Hamas. pic.twitter.com/ZrLJALTzBN — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 19, 2023

On the issue of the hostages, among whom there are British citizens, he thanked Israel for its efforts to achieve their release and recognized that there is cooperation between both Governments to that end.

Netanyahu, for his part, thanked Sunak for sending British troops to the region and for their presence today in Jerusalem in the context of the war with the Gaza militias, something that, he said, represents “a strong message of support” for Israel. .

EFE