The Prime Minister has left the British cabinet of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He said goodbye to Secretary of State Gavin Williamson just under two weeks after the government took office. Williamsson announced this in a suicide note published Tuesday evening. The 46-year-old Conservative politician has been accused of bullying and threatening messages for some time, and he is also said to have exerted pressure on members of his party.

Williamson steps down from government, but remains active in parliament on behalf of the Conservative Party. The ex-minister, who did not have a permanent portfolio in Sunak’s cabinet, writes in his suicide note that he does not agree with the accusations. Despite this, Williamson has apologized to a colleague. The Briton previously served as Secretary of State for Defence, but was fired after allegations of leaking sensitive information.

Last month, Sunak was sworn in as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. After the ceremony, Lizz Truss’ successor promised that he would lead an honest government. Truss was Prime Minister of the country for just 44 days. She resigned after fierce criticism of her economic policy. The British, like many other European countries, have to deal with high inflation. In addition, the government is struggling with a budget deficit of 40 billion pounds. Sunak promised to prop up the economy and correct past “mistakes”.