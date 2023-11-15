updateBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to press ahead with his plan to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda. Although the Supreme Court declared the policy unlawful, the first deportation flights are scheduled to begin next spring.
Geert Langendorff
Latest update:
15-11-23, 20:55
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#British #Prime #Minister #Sunak #ignores #court #ruling #continues #deportation #asylum #seekers #Rwanda