“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and, in particular, their three children at this difficult time,” said the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, this Friday (22). pronounce through a statement released on social media about Princess Kate Middleton's announcement.

Princess Kate, 42, said through a video also released on the official networks of the British monarchy that she has cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. In the announcement, the princess, who has been out of the spotlight in recent weeks, did not specify what type of cancer she is facing.

“The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the entire country as she continues her recovery,” Sunak wrote, adding that she “showed tremendous bravery with her statement today.”

“In recent weeks, she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to health issues, like anyone else, she should have the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”

“I know I speak for the entire country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and I look forward to seeing her back in action whenever she is ready.”

In turn, the White House regretted through spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre the announcement that Kate has cancer.

The US government said it was “incredibly saddened” by the diagnosis and that its “thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge, her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The White House wished Kate “a speedy recovery.”

The Princess of Wales' announcement, coming just over a month after her father-in-law, King Charles III, revealed that he also suffers from an unspecified cancer, followed two months of speculation and rumors about his health. (With EFE Agency)