British Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under administrative investigation into a suspected family conflict of interest. The story allegedly concerns a child care facility, the subject of legislative projects promoted by the government, in which Sunak’s wife, the wealthy heiress and businesswoman Akshata Murty, appears to have had business interests that the premier would not have declared at the time.

The project in question is called Koru Kids, and Downing Street sources confirm it to the British media.

The investigation does not assume the hypothesis of a crime and does not involve the police or judicial bodies for now, but is the result of the initiative of an independent parliamentary body called to evaluate any violations of the rules and standards of behavior envisaged for elected officials and government men.

Sunak has always denied any violation in the so-called declarations of interest presented by him over the years, since his election as deputy in 2015 and the assumption of the first government positions in 2018: including on the case in question. However, the oppositions, led by Labor, have raised suspicions, bringing the dossier before the office of the Commissioner for Standards, led by a senior official responsible for the body. Hence today’s announcement of this facility’s decision to proceed with a formal review.

The allegations currently under consideration by the Commissioner are listed on Parliament’s website.