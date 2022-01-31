Johnson faces the biggest threat since taking office over allegations of violating lockdown rules at his residence and office, but has so far resisted calls for him to resign, by asking angry lawmakers to wait for the report by prominent civil servant Sue Gray.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office said: “We can confirm that Sue Gray has submitted a report on her investigation to the Prime Minister.”

On Friday, London police said they had opened an investigation into some of the incidents to assess whether criminal offenses had been committed.

When asked earlier today whether he believed he had committed any wrongdoing, Johnson replied: “You have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations…I of course stand by what I said earlier.”

Johnson had apologized for mistakes made and said he attended a party, thinking it was a business meeting, but rejected calls for him to resign.