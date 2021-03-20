British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized last year after suffering a severe bout of Covid-19 disease, received his first dose of an anti-disease vaccine developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca.

“Let’s finish taking the dose,” Johnson wrote on his Twitter account, as well as posting a picture of him receiving the dose.

Johnson added that “receiving the dose is the best thing we can do to return to life that we miss so much.”

Johnson, 56, is trying to reassure the public that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after a number of countries in Europe and around the world, not Britain, suspended its use earlier this week due to concerns that it could cause blood clots.

The European Union’s health watchdog issued a new assessment, finding the vaccine was “safe and effective” and not associated with an increased overall risk of strokes.

This evaluation prompted countries such as France and Germany to resume vaccination. French Prime Minister Jean Castex also received a dose of AstraZeneca in a similar attempt to restore citizens’ confidence.