Monday, January 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

British Prime Minister condemns acts in Brasilia and wants to strengthen ties with Lula

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 9, 2023
in World Europe
0

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.| Photo: EFE

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned “any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the Brazilian people” on Twitter. The UK leader also said that he gives “full support” to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and that he “is looking forward to strengthening the countries’ close ties”.


#British #Prime #Minister #condemns #acts #Brasilia #strengthen #ties #Lula

See also  New Zealand | Sanna Marin and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met in Auckland
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

IMSA | Triarsi unveils the livery of the Ferrari 296 GT3 for Daytona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result