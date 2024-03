Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, in a video announcing that she has cancer published on March 22, 2024. | Photo: Reproduction/The Times/BBC/YouTube

The British press was unanimous this Saturday in praising Kate Middleton's courage in announcing that she has cancer and called for respect for the Princess of Wales' privacy.

In editorial, the monarchical newspaper par excellence The Times predicts that the news will “unite” the nation and considers that “the privacy and consideration due to the royal family” must be respected at a doubly complicated time, also due to King Charles III's cancer.

“After weeks of sometimes implausible speculation, the news should also help calm much of the public's curiosity,” the newspaper states.

O Teams also considers “understandable” Prince William and Kate's desire not to make the news public until Easter, to “protect” their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

According to BBC royal correspondent Sean Coughlan, the video in which Kate announces that she has cancer and is being treated with chemotherapy “rewrites the story of recent weeks.”

“The palace hopes that the move towards greater openness about his health will be the point at which speculation stops,” he wrote.

However, the conservative The Telegraph recalls in its editorial that “sometimes it is forgotten that there is a young family at the center” of the debate about Kate's health.

“His Royal Highness must now have the space and privacy to fully recover, without constant speculation about his health status,” it states.

The front pages of newspapers feature a full-page photograph of the princess sitting on a bench during the two-minute video in which she makes her announcement.

The tabloid The Sun publishes the following message in a large title accompanied by a photo of Kate: “Catherine, you are not alone”.