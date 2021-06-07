NAfter the birth of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, the British press reacted enthusiastically to the choice of name. The British Sun wrote in its Monday edition of a “grand gesture”, the Daily Mail headlined “Harry’s little Lilibet” and pays tribute to the choice of name, which is inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s “cute family nickname”, and great-grandmother and grandmother at the same time who pays tribute to newborns.

The Daily Telegraph was also pleased with the choice of name and speculated about Lili’s future “La La-tastic” life in California. The Guardian headlined simply “Hello Lilibet”, the Mirror referred to the name as “olive branch”, so as a peace offer from Harry and Meghan to the rest of the family after the couple’s allegations in recent months. The Times also raised the question of whether the child’s name would now heal the fracture, and greeted the newborns with reference to their place of birth with the headline: “Welcome, Lilibet of California!”

Royal family “delighted”

After the royal family’s official Instagram account was already congratulated on Sunday on behalf of the Queen as well as Kate, William, Camilla and Charles, they later expressed themselves again with short messages on their own social media accounts. Kate and William are “delighted” about the birth of baby Lili and shared a photo that shows pregnant Meghan, Harry and Archie in California. Charles and Camilla also posted an older photo of the three and wrote: “We wish you all the best during this time.”

According to British media, the Queen had been informed in advance by Prince Harry that her great-granddaughter will be named Lilibet in her honor. The couple initially have no plans to publish photos of their daughter.

Donations instead of gifts

According to their own statements, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan now want to enjoy time with their family. Both went on parental leave with the birth of their second child, according to a statement by their Archewell Foundation on Sunday (local time). Instead of gifts, the couple asked for donations to four charities that work for women and children.

Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their second child on Sunday. Lilibet “Lili” Diana was therefore born on Friday in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California. She received the nickname of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the name of her late grandmother, Princess Diana. The nickname Lilibet goes back to the Queen’s grandfather, King George V, who teasingly called her “Lilibet” when she could not pronounce her own name Elisabeth correctly. This then prevailed within the family, Prince Philip also called his wife Lilibet in private. Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate had already honored both women when choosing a name for their daughter, the now six-year-old Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The 36-year-old Queen grandson Harry and the 39-year-old former US actress Meghan were married in May 2018. A year later, their son Archie was born. The family has lived in Meghan’s homeland, California, since they withdrew from the front row of the British monarchy last year.

In March, Harry and Meghan made international headlines with an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which, among other things, they raised allegations of racism against the royal family. Since their withdrawal from the royal family, the couple have also tried to stand on their own two feet financially.