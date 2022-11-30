Home page World

Of: Ines Baur

English presenter James Whale has many fans. And also people in the audience who don’t like him. He brought sad news to all of them. © IMAGO / Cover Images

James Whale is considered one of the most famous radio presenters in Great Britain. At an award ceremony, he tells during an emotional speech that he will die soon.

London/Munich – English TV and radio presenter James Whale made a sad announcement at the British Curry Awards in London. In a speech he announced that he was suffering from terminal cancer and would not live long, he writes mirror.co.uk.

Moderator announces his death – “But I’m fine.”

Whale says in his speech that he only has a few months left. Two years after his illness was announced, the cancer would have spread to his brain, spine, kidney and lungs. The moderator polarizes and not only has fans among the viewers. In his speech he therefore said: “I know that many of you do not like me. But I won’t be here by this time next year.”

As the audience might hear, he’s undergoing chemotherapy that’s making it difficult for him to breathe. “But I’m fine. Don’t worry.” The 71-year-old, who has been a fixture on British TV and radio since the 1980s, has some advice for audiences: “I’d like to say don’t waste your time doing stupid things that aren’t are important. I’m 71 and I’ve had a great life.”

The presenter with cancer has already lost his first wife to the disease

Whale had previously battled the disease over 20 years ago. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer at the time, but overcame it. But in 2019, the cancer returned and spread. Tragic: A year earlier, his first wife Melinda died of lung cancer. The two have been married for almost 50 years and have two sons. The moderator married his new love, Nadine Talbot-Brown, last October.

