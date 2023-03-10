By 299 votes against 116, British parliamentarians rejected last March 7 the freedom to say silent prayers or have consensual conversations in the vicinity of abortion clinics in England and Wales. The immediate surroundings are called “safety zones” or “buffer zones” and are defined as the perimeter within 150 meters of any part of a clinic or point of access to it.

According to defenders, the zones were established to preserve the privacy and integrity of the women who access the clinics and the medical teams that work there, in particular against obstruction and “harassment” of anti-abortion activists. That vote, which deals with a new Public Order Act, rejected an amendment that made an exception for silent prayers and consensual conversation in the zones.

Even before the law was passed, people were forcibly removed by the police from the zones for praying silently. Isabel Vaughan Spruce was arrested in Birmingham, the second largest English city, last December, which was recorded on video and drew attention on social networks. Earlier last month, Father Sean Gough, from Wolverhampton, was also taken to the police station – he said he was not praying against abortion at the time, but for free speech, “which is under severe pressure in our country today. ”.

Ian Paisley Jr., an MP for the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, told the House of Commons that the law means that “if you have the audacity to pray in this Christian country, in silence, in a certain part from this Christian country, you will be arrested.” He is a member of the Ulster Free Presbyterian Church, founded by his father. The clause, however, provides for a fine, not imprisonment, as punishment for silent prayers, consensual conversations and other types of “influence”.

Stella Creasy, a Labor MP representing the London borough of Walthamstow, hailed the decision on Twitter and said the zones were “protected from the sabotage amendment”, allowing women to “access abortion in peace”.

Case reminds the “free expression zones” of American universities

The case of the safe zones is reminiscent of legal disputes promoted by the American organization Fire (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) regarding the regulation that American universities make of freedom of expression on their campuses. Universities, especially private ones, have created internal regulations that dedicate only small spaces, called “free expression zones”, for students to exercise the right guaranteed by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

One of Fire’s 2015 cases involved Blinn College in Texas, which told a student she needed special permission to display a gun rights sign. The institution was ordered to pay $50,000 in damages and end its policy of free expression zones.

Critics of abortion see Britain’s buffer zones as simply a case of censorship and a misleading exception to freedom of expression, as well as a violation of religious freedom. The Alliance for Freedom in the United Kingdom (ADF UK), a global organization of pro-life lawyers and activists, went further, comparing Clause 10 of the law, which criminalizes any form of “influence” in the zones, to “thought crime”. from George Orwell’s “1984”.

The book portrays a dystopia in which a Soviet-style single party has absolute control of information, manipulating historical archives and news, controlling people's vocabulary and criminalizing subversive thoughts. The protagonist undergoes torture to accept that two plus two do not equal four, if the party wants it that way.