Politician Farage refused to apologize for supporting Putin’s position on Ukraine

To resolve the conflict in Ukraine, the West needs to admit its mistakes. About this in the article The Telegraph said British politician Nigel Farage.

He said that when he voices his position publicly, he is often accused of supporting the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The politician refused to apologize for this, adding that he was simply trying to tell the truth about the true reasons that led to what is happening now, as well as about the miscalculations and the role of the West in this.

There is no simple solution to the conflict in Ukraine, Farage emphasized. “But the beginning must be recognizing the truth about causes and consequences. That’s why I just want to tell it like it is, and I’ve been doing that for ten years. “Those slanderers who claim that if I tell the truth, this makes me a ‘mouthpiece for Putin,’ only expose the weakness of their arguments,” he said.

On June 21, during an interview, Farage said that the conflict in Ukraine was provoked by NATO and the European Union. The politician added that he warned about the escalation of the conflict back in 2014.