Medical workers in the UK should stop striking against wage cuts, because now is the time to unite against Russia. This was stated by the chairman of the Conservative Party of Great Britain Nadhim Zahavi.

“Now is the time to unite and send a very clear signal [президенту России Владимиру] Putin that we will not be divided in this way,” Zahavi said. Independent.

The politician pointed out that the protests can be perceived as disunity in British society, while now it is necessary to demonstrate unity in confronting the Russian Federation.

UK union leaders reacted with indignation to Zahavi’s remarks. Thus, Pat Cullen, secretary general of the Royal College of Nursing, declared the inadmissibility of using the topic of the conflict in Ukraine in order to justify the reduction in wages for medical workers.

The fact that the six largest unions of health workers in the UK are planning to strike, it became known on 15 November. A strike over the Christmas holidays could paralyze the British healthcare system, writes REGNUM. Medical workers are dissatisfied with the level of wages, which did not increase against the backdrop of record inflation rates in the country.

Trade unions in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted in favor of strikes.

On November 9, British university staff announced their intention to hold the largest strike in the history of the country in November in support of demands for better working conditions. The demonstrations will take place on 24, 25 and 30 November.