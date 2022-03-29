By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said on Tuesday that 20 fines would be issued for meetings at the offices and home of Boris Johnson that violated coronavirus lockdown rules, sparking fresh calls from the opposition for the prime minister to step down.

Police are looking into 12 meetings at Downing Street and the prime minister’s office in 2020 and 2021, after an internal inquiry revealed Johnson’s team held alcohol-fueled parties, with the British leader attending some of the events.

The police action confirmed for the first time that unprecedented regulations to protect the nation from Covid-19 were violated by government officials who designed them.

The issue threatened Johnson’s stance earlier this year when members of his own party began calling for him to step down and public confidence in his leadership plummeted, although the focus on Ukraine relieved some of the immediate pressure on him.

The revelations from the meetings, many of which took place when people were unable to attend funerals or say goodbye to loved ones who died in hospital due to lockdown rules, were first reported in late 2021.

The recipients of the fines will not be identified, but Downing Street has previously said it will say if the prime minister receives one. Johnson’s office said he was not notified that he was one of 20 subject to fines.

Police said more fines are still possible.

