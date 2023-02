How did you feel about the content of this article?

| Photo: Pixabay

London Metropolitan Police Officer David Carrick was sentenced Tuesday to life imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 30 years and 239 days, for raping and abusing at least 12 women between 2003 and 2020.

Carrick had been a police officer since 2001 and pleaded guilty to 49 counts, including 24 counts of rape.

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb convicted him after hearing testimony from several victims, who described the attacker as a “monster” and told how, in some cases, he subjected them to “brutal and violent” sexual assaults.

“This conviction represents a spectacular fall for a lawman empowered to the point of being authorized to carry a firearm,” said the judge.

The magistrate reduced the minimum initial sentence of 60 years due to the defendant assuming the guilt and the discount of the time spent by the police in preventive detention since 2021.

Carrick was initially suspended and fired in January of this year. The corporation has faced a crisis of public credibility after numerous accusations of corruption in the entity and has publicly apologized for the delay in identifying the crimes.