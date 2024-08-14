British police have arrested more than 1,000 people over riots in the country over the past two weeks, authorities said.

“Forces across the country have so far arrested more than 1,000 people in connection with the recent violent unrest,” the National Police Chiefs Council said in a post on the X platform.

At least 575 people have been charged as courts continue to hear cases of people accused of involvement in the unrest that has rocked dozens of towns and cities in Britain and Northern Ireland over the stabbing deaths of three girls on July 29.

The British judiciary is speeding up the review of cases and issuing harsh sentences after the unrest subsided before the end of the week, and the government has pledged to take strict measures against those involved.