Police reported on June 13 that they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead and three others injured on the streets of the city of Nottingham in central England. The victims would have been run over by a van, according to the first information released by local authorities.

The bodies scattered in different streets of at least three dead and another three injured were the scene that the British authorities found at dawn on June 13, in Nottingham, central England. For the facts, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The confusion prevailed when two residents were found dead on Ilkeston Street and a few minutes later, the Police were alerted to another fatality on the nearby Magdala road.

Everything would correspond to an intentional run over with a truck, in which three inhabitants were also injured. A fact described by the director of the local Police, Kate Meynell, as “horrible and tragic”.

“We believe that these three incidents are related (…) This investigation is in its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what happened,” Meynell said.

Police forensic officers work near a van following an incident that killed at least three people, in Nottingham city center, Britain, June 13, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble © Reuters/Carl Recine

Some witnesses interviewed by local television stated that they observed how the vehicle ran over and left the victims in place. The injured are recovering at a local hospital.

“He went straight towards these two people. The woman climbed onto the curb, the man flew into the air (…) There was such an explosion. I wish I had never seen it. It really shocked me,” an identified woman told the state channel ‘BBC’ like Lynn.

The detainee is a 31-year-old man who will remain in police custody while the authorities try to determine the possible motives behind the alleged attack.

“A shocking incident”

After what happened, the officers closed and cordoned off the streets where the incidents were recorded and other nearby roads. In addition, the service of the Nottingham tram network was suspended.

“I want to thank the Police and emergency services for their continued response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning (…) Police must be given time to do their job. My thoughts are with the injured, the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, ”British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said through his Twitter account.

Nottingham, about 190 kilometers north of London, is usually a safe town, with a population of around 350,000, so the city legislator, Alex Norris, stressed that it is a “terrible” day for the city. “Our community’s thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” he added.

The anti-terrorist police are collaborating with the investigations. However, the officials indicate that it does not necessarily mean that it was an act of terrorism.

