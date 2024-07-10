Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/07/2024 – 14:49

The victims were the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC sports commentator. The murder weapon was reportedly a crossbow, a type of high-precision crossbow, which does not require a license to be owned in the United Kingdom. After an intense manhunt, the UK police captured Kyle Clifford, 26, on Wednesday (10/07), suspected of having killed the wife and two daughters of BBC horse racing commentator John Hunt. In the murder, Clifford possibly used a crossbow, a type of crossbow. After his arrest, he is receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

The crime took place the night before, in a house in the small town of Bushey, north of London. Police and medical personnel were called to the scene, finding Carol Hunt, 61, and Louise and Hannah – aged 25 and 28, respectively – seriously injured. They were pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Earlier, a neighbour had heard “shrill screams” coming from the house.

Chief Commissioner Jon Simpson described the triple homicide as “a horrific incident involving what is believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used”. Armed officers and specialist search teams are taking part in the manhunt.

Simpson had warned the public not to approach the suspected killer if they saw him. Addressing him directly, he appealed: “Kyle, if you see or hear this, please contact the police.”

Police are assuming it was an intentional homicide. They have not disclosed whether Kyle Clifford was connected to the victims, but according to sources in the British press he is the boyfriend of one of the dead women. The BBC reported that he had left the British Army after a brief military service in 2022.

Bow and arrow used in wars in the Middle Ages

Crossbows, crossbows or crossbows are weapons found since Greece in the 5th century BC. In the Middle Ages, they developed to the point of being used in war in the West and East.

The bow is mounted on a transverse shaft and actuated by a trigger, allowing short arrows, darts and other projectiles to be launched with great precision. Modern, highly sophisticated versions are used mainly for hunting, although some countries, including Brazil, still train their military in the use of these bladed weapons.

In a note to its staff, the board of BBC Radio 5 Live – the British broadcaster’s main news and sports channel – defined the incident as “deeply devastating”.

Sky Sports Racing, where the well-known racing commentator also works, said on Platform X that they were “deeply saddened by the tragic deaths” and that “our thoughts are with our colleague John Hunt, his family and friends at this terrible time.”

Minister promises to regulate bladed weapons

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called the Hunt family murders “truly shocking” and said a spokeswoman for the ministry said she would “swiftly consider whether the laws need to be tightened” in relation to the archery variant.

In the UK, you don’t need a licence to own a crossbow, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a valid reason. In March 2024, two people were injured in separate crossbow attacks in London’s Shoreditch area. A 47-year-old suspect was arrested.

On Christmas Day 2021, after being arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle carrying a crossbow, 21-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail declared that he intended to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II. He was sentenced in October 2023 to nine years in prison for treason.

av (AP,AFP)