The London police will investigate several reports of (sexual) inappropriate behavior by comedian Russell Brand. That report British media Monday. Four women accuse him of sexual assault, rape and emotional abuse, among other things, British newspapers revealed The Times, The Sunday Times and TV program Channel 4 Dispatches mid-September after investigation.

The London police said in a statement that they had received a number of reports as a result of that investigation, without mentioning the name of 44-year-old Brand. According to the police, these are “non-recent” alleged crimes in London and “elsewhere in the country”. All reports will be investigated.

The alleged abuse is said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was at the peak of his career as a comedian and actor. One of the women says she was sixteen years old when she was allegedly abused. Brand denied the allegations in videos on X and YouTube shortly after the investigation’s publication. He states that the sexual contact was consensual. He initially continued with his tour, but two days after the publication of the research he decided to postpone it.