British police arrested the suspected murderer of three women, aged 25, 28 and 61, at his home in the town of Bushey, part of the London metropolitan area, on Wednesday afternoon after a wide-ranging search and capture operation. Identified as Kyle Clifford, 26, the suspect received medical treatment at the cemetery in the town of Enfield, where he was finally apprehended and taken to hospital. No officers fired during the chase, British authorities said. Clifford worked as a security guard, according to the police. Sky Newsand was carrying a crossbow. Authorities suspect he used that weapon to kill the three victims.

According to military sources cited by the newspaper The TimesThe suspect served for a “brief period” in the Queen’s Dragoon Guards but left the army two years ago. Investigators say he was someone known to the victims.

The crime scene is the home of John Hunt, a married father of three daughters, a well-known radio commentator on horse racing who works for the BBC. The victims of the attack, as confirmed by the channel itself, are the commentator’s wife, Carol Hunt, and two of his daughters, Hannah and Louise. Medical services tried to treat the victims, without success, at the same address.

Currently, no licence is required in the UK to obtain a crossbow. There are an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 in circulation.

“Our aim is to keep people safe and to track down Clifford who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women, which we believe to be a premeditated crime,” said Hertfordshire County Sheriff’s Superintendent Jon Simpson. Police believe the suspect intended to kill all three victims. “Police officers and search and trace specialists are involved in the manhunt in response to a horrific incident in which we believe a crossbow was used, although other weapons have not been ruled out.”

The officer made a direct appeal to the alleged attacker to contact the police on 999 and to surrender.

Screams of women

The crime took place at around 7pm on Tuesday, according to police. A local witness told PA Media how he heard “screams like those of children, then something like a shrill scream, and then what was clearly a woman’s scream.” Several police vehicles gathered around the house shortly afterwards, and officers told residents to stay inside.

The search operation was launched in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with armed officers searching each of the houses near the crime scene one by one. The investigation later moved to a house in the town of Enfield, where Clifford lives. By mid-morning, police had located a vehicle that could be linked to the suspect.

The new Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, remains informed of the progress of the operation. “The deaths of three women in Bushey last night are shocking,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I ask the public to support Hertfordshire Police with all the information they have.”

