Carlos III and Camila during the inauguration this Wednesday in the city of York of the statue of Elizabeth II. / Afp

T. SNOW Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 17:32



British police have arrested a man on Wednesday for throwing several eggs at King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, during an event in the city of York to which he had come to inaugurate a statue of his late mother, Elizabeth II. The images broadcast on television show how both shake the hands of people gathered in a street when three eggs fall to the ground a few centimeters from where they were. “This country was built with the blood of slaves,” shouted the author of the attack before being arrested.

“What a shame!” Some of the hundreds of admirers who had come to greet the new royal couple snapped at him. “God save the king,” others added while boos against the monarch could be heard in the background. Charles III, 73 years old and who will be officially crowned in a ceremony that will take place on May 6, is much less popular than his late mother, admired by the citizens of the United Kingdom throughout his 70-year reign. .

The monarch, however, saw his degree of acceptance increase following the death of his mother on September 8. However, he remains less appreciated than his son William, heir to the throne, and his wife, Catherine.

The monument in memory of Elizabeth II. /



AFP



The inauguration ceremony of the statue of Elizabeth II, the first since her death, has included some statements by the current king in which he stressed that his mother “always watched over the welfare of her people”, according to ‘The Daily Mail’. “Now her image will watch over what will become Plaza Reina Isabel for the next few centuries,” he stressed.