Until a few days ago, Kyle Clifford was a “pretty normal” twenty-something from Enfield, north London. He used to work as a private security guard, had spent a short time in the army and was well liked by the neighbours in the area, especially the pensioners. A “good guy”, was how those who knew him or thought they knew him summed up yesterday. The British police have been looking for this 26-year-old since Tuesday for the murder of three women in a house in Bushey, some thirty kilometres north-west of the capital. Initial investigations point to a “selective” crime, not a coincidence, as the suspect is found – it is not known where – armed with a crossbow.

The thoughts of everyone at the BHA are with John Hunt, his family and friends at this shocking and tragic time. pic.twitter.com/n20Rvk2pqL — British Horseracing Authority (@BHAHorseracing) July 10, 2024

The alarm was raised at around 7pm (local time) on Tuesday when more than a dozen police cars, a helicopter and several ambulances stormed into the county of Hertfordshire, where Carol (61 years old), Hannah (28) and Louise (25), the victims, lived. They were the wife and two of the daughters of John Hunt, a popular horse racing commentator for the BBC, whose colleagues referred to what happened on Wednesday as a “devastating” event, of “incomprehensible evil”. It has not been revealed what exactly happened inside the house but a neighbour thought she heard “high-pitched” screams, voices that were increasingly “strident”, just a quarter of an hour before the arrival of the patrols sowed “absolute chaos” in the area. “Basically they quarantined us. “It’s really stressful to think that this happened so close and none of us were aware and none of us could help,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told Sky News.

Neither the police nor the medical staff were able to do anything for Carol and her two daughters, who were found “seriously injured” and died in the house, where bouquets of flowers and messages of condolence are now piled up at the entrance. What happened behind that door was described by Jon Simpson, head of the county police, as “a horrible incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but it is possible that other weapons were also used.” And it is not ruled out that the suspect still has them on him. The British authorities insist that the population not approach the alleged perpetrator of the triple murder – whose photograph has been circulating in the media and networks since early Wednesday – if they see him somewhere and they urge Clifford himself to turn himself in. For now, without success, because the search continues without any clues to his whereabouts – the reports of sightings are numerous, of course – and it is feared that the alleged murderer is receiving help in his escape.

Review of the law



“Don’t hide information. It’s essential that we get it off the street as soon as possible,” stressed a former senior police officer, Leroy Logan, aware that “a crossbow is not something you just happen to have on hand.” British law does not require any special license to own one of these weapons, although it is illegal to carry it in a public place without a reasonable reason. Its use in several crimes in the United Kingdom – including an attempted regicide against Elizabeth II in 2021 by a young man who sneaked into Windsor Castle – led the Home Office to begin an analysis of the law at the beginning of the year for a possible review. Its new head, Yvette Cooper, newly sworn in, pledged on Wednesday to study the matter after admitting that what happened to the Hunt family is “tremendously shocking.”

What prompted Clifford to take up a crossbow is still a mystery. Those close to him say they never saw anything “strange” about him, much less “aggressive” behaviour. Police are trying to reach him with extensive resources and on Wednesday they searched a house in Enfield, where several officers entered armed with riot shields, as well as the cemetery and a park in the city.