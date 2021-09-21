British police have accused a third Russian of poisoning former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in 2018. It was General of the GRU Denis Sergeev, transfers The Independent.

According to law enforcement agencies, Sergeev used the pseudonym Sergei Fedotov. He commanded two other GRU officers. The Crown Prosecutor’s Office has brought the same charges against him as the two previous suspects – attempted murder, grievous bodily harm to police officer Nick Bailey, and the use of chemical weapons.

It is reported that Sergeev flew from Moscow to the airport of the British capital Heathrow on March 2, 2018, arriving about four hours earlier than his colleagues. He flew back to Moscow on March 4 at 13:45, that is, on the day the Skripals were poisoned.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal, according to the British authorities, were poisoned on March 4, 2018 with a Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok as a result of an operation involving GRU officers.

In London, it is believed that the attack was sanctioned by the top leadership of Russia. Later, the names of the alleged poisoners were named – they turned out to be some Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Moscow denies any involvement in the incident with the Skripals. Bellingcat and The Insider (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of media performing the functions of a foreign agent), Boshirov is actually a career officer of the Russian military intelligence, Colonel Anatoly Chepiga, and Petrov is a military doctor, a GRU officer, Alexander Mishkin.