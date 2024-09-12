Starmer to discuss with Biden permission for Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russian territory

On Friday, September 13, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss with US President Joe Biden the possibility of allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike deep into Russian territory using long-range missiles transferred to Kyiv. This was announced at a joint press conference during a visit to Ukraine by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, reports Japan Times.

On September 11, Blinken and Lammy arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials. The US Secretary of State announced a new $700 million aid package for Ukraine. His British counterpart also said that London would provide Kyiv with a new aid package worth more than 600 million pounds sterling (about $781 million).

Blinken said that he had held talks with the Ukrainian side on allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use long-range missiles, but the decision, according to him, has not yet been made. The US Secretary of State promised to convey the results of the talks to US President Joe Biden. At the same time, The Guardian, citing sources, writes that Great Britain has decided to allow Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia.