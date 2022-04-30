LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday that he was more committed than ever to bolstering Ukraine, a spokesman for Johnson’s cabinet said after a conversation between the two leaders over the phone.

“He confirmed that the UK will continue to provide military assistance to give Ukrainians the equipment they need to defend themselves,” the spokesman said, adding that Johnson also offered continued humanitarian and economic support.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)

