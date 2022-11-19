This is Sunak’s 1st visit to Ukraine; the prime minister also announced humanitarian support for Ukrainians

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, met this Saturday (19.Nov.2022) with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. The leaders’ meeting, held in the capital Kiev, is the 1st since the conservative took charge of the country.

The surprise trip bolsters British support for Ukraine amid the war with Russia. The premier announced that the UK will offer a £50 million air defense package to the Ukrainian government. The initiative includes 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to combat drones supplied by Iran.

According to a statement from the British government, £12 million will also be sent to the World Food Program and £4 million to the International Organization for Migration. The aim is to help Ukrainians face “a very difficult winter, with widespread blackouts and the destruction of homes, schools and hospitals”🇧🇷 Here’s the full (126 KB, in English).

In your telegram channelZelensky stated that he and Sunak talked about “the possibilities to protect energy security” from Ukraine and Europe.

“We also talked about protecting the Ukrainian skies and our defense cooperation. The diplomatic situation and joint international peace efforts were also discussed in detail.”declared the Ukrainian president.

In your account on Twitter, Zelensky thanked the British Prime Minister. “With friends like you by our side, we are confident of our victory. Both of our nations know what it means to stand up for freedom.”he stated.