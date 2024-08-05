British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is seeking to stem the country’s first internal crisis since he took office last month, expressed in a wave of violent anti-immigration protests by far-right groups that have spread across the country after the murder of three girls at a dance academy on Monday. The attacker, who used a knife, is a 17-year-old boy born in the United Kingdom to Rwandan parents who has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder and nine of attempted murder. Disinformation spread on social media suggesting that he was a Muslim who had recently arrived on a raft across the English Channel prompted radical groups to attack mosques and cause damage in Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Hull, Belfast, Stoke and other communities.

