British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised India during his address to the United Nations General Assembly. He praised India as a reliable candidate to develop effective vaccines for the treatment of corona virus vaccine. He said that the British company AstraZeneca is preparing to make crores of doses of this vaccine in collaboration with Serum Institute of India.Referring to Oxford University’s efforts to develop the vaccine, the British PM announced that if this test is successful, it will reach all countries of the world. Let me tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the United Nations General Assembly had made a similar announcement regarding India’s corona virus vaccine.

AstraZeneca vaccine in Phase III

Boris Johnson said in his digital address to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday that there are 100 potential vaccines that are trying to overcome security and efficacy barriers. The vaccine, developed by Oxford, is in the third phase of its trial and the company AstraZeneca is already in production to produce millions of doses of it, so the vaccine can be rapidly dispensed if it succeeds.

Appealed to the world to unite against Corona

Johnson emphasized greater international cooperation to deal with a common enemy such as the virus, and also requested everyone to sort out disputes with countries across the border. He said that after 9 months of the fight against the corona virus, now the whole world will have to unite against it.

Referred to fund WHO

Johnson also referred to the funds being given from the UK to the World Health Organization during his address. He said that we are one of the countries with the highest funding to the World Health Organization. The UK will contribute £ 340 million to WHO over the next four years, a 30 per cent increase from the previous budget.