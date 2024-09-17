UK PM Starmer avoids investigation over gifts received by wife

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has avoided an investigation into undeclared clothing purchases for his wife Victoria from a financial donor, the TV channel reports. Sky News with reference to sources.

Based on newspaper materials The TimesStarmer’s wife’s expenses were covered by a member of the British House of Lords, Waheed Alli. At the same time, it was noted that the cost of all gifts given to Starmer’s wife in the Prime Minister’s Office refused to disclose.

Earlier in September, the British prime minister was threatened with an investigation into gifts his wife received. Starmer had disrupted parliamentary plans by failing to declare that “a multimillionaire businessman and donor to his party had bought expensive clothes” for his wife.