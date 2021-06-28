The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the F-35 aircraft of the British Navy is watching the exercises of the Russian military in the Mediterranean Sea. The information of the department is transmitted TASS…

The British aircraft was spotted over the site of operations of the Russian naval group. It is noted that we are talking about a version of the F-35B fighter with a short takeoff and vertical landing. There are 138 aircraft of this type in service with London. Some of them are based on the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, which is currently in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the main armament on such fighters is a four-barreled 25-millimeter aircraft cannon, missiles and aerial bombs. However, the aircraft can also carry nuclear weapons.

On June 26, it became known that the ships of the permanent formation of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean will conduct exercises next to the British aircraft carrier strike group led by the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth. The exercises of the forces of the permanent task force of the Navy and aviation of the Aerospace Forces in the eastern Mediterranean waters began on June 25. The maneuvers involve five ships, two submarines, as well as aircraft carriers of MiG-31K hypersonic missiles and Tu-22M3 long-range bombers.