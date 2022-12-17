British plan to confront immigration
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has unveiled plans to tackle the growing backlog of asylum applications in the UK, including adding new residency restrictions for people from Albania.
The prime minister unveiled a five-point plan to tackle what he called “illegal immigration”, saying it was “unfair” for people to enter Britain “illegally” because it robbed them of the ability to process “real” asylum claims. He also told the House of Commons on Tuesday that he had struck a deal with Albania to stem the growing influx of arrivals from “a safe and prosperous European country”.
Sunak is trying to tackle delays in processing more than 120,000 asylum applications, while officials have struggled to keep up with a growing number of arrivals by small boats from France, which the government blames on criminals. The prime minister vowed to end the backlog in processing applications by the end of next year. “It is not ruthless to want to break the stranglehold of criminal gangs who traffic in human misery and exploit our system and laws,” Sunak said. Enough is enough”.
He explained that his plan is as follows: – The government will carry out a new and permanent operation to crack down on immigration across the English Channel, and the funding of the National Agency for Crime Prevention will be doubled, and its staff will be increased by 700 employees. – Immigration officers will increase raids targeting illegal work by 50% . – The government will house asylum seekers in abandoned parks, former student halls and surplus military outposts, seeking to end the use of hotels at a cost of £5.5m a day.
Sunak said ministers had already identified locations to accommodate 10,000 people. – The government is doubling the number of asylum specialists, because it aims to process applications in “days or weeks, not months or years.” – The UK will include Border Force officials in Albania and raise the threshold that arrivals must meet to be considered victims of modern slavery.
“As a result of all these changes, we will triple the productivity of our social workers and expect to clear the backlog of initial asylum decisions by the end of next year,” the British prime minister said.
But opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer said Sunak’s announcement was “designed to hide the failure, to divert attention from a broken asylum system that cannot process applications, cannot bring back those who have no right to be here, and cannot protect our borders”. The prime minister also pledged to implement former prime minister Boris Johnson’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, a proposal that has been shelved due to a series of legal challenges.
Sunak is responding to mounting pressure from within his conservative party to tackle the asylum crisis, amid an increase in boat crossings to the UK that saw more than 33,000 people arrive on the country’s southern coast in the first nine months of this year, a third of them from Albania. Writing in the Mail, Conservative MP Lee Anderson said the Sunak administration was losing control of the situation and his party had failed the British public on immigration.
Meanwhile, Home Secretary Soila Braverman, whose remit includes immigration processing, used what some have called incendiary language, describing the refugee influx as “an invasion of our southern coast” and specifically targeting asylum seekers from Albania. Braverman’s comments sparked a backlash from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who said last week that the UK had failed to take the growing issue of asylum seekers seriously for years. He accused Sunak’s government of trying to create a narrative that blamed his country. Eileen Milligan*
* Journalist covering British politics.
Published by special arrangement with The Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service.
#British #plan #confront #immigration
Leave a Reply