The company added in a statement: “The safety and security of our employees and those who work on our behalf is a priority for BP.

He continued, “In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP decided to temporarily suspend all transit operations through the Red Sea.”

The attacks, which targeted a trade route between East and West, particularly oil trade through the Suez Canal, prompted some shipping companies to reroute ships to avoid the area.

Major shipping companies had also decided to avoid passage in the Red Sea as Houthi attacks on commercial ships increased.

The following are the companies that are considering or have decided to temporarily stop shipping through the Red Sea:

(CMA CGM) CMA – CGM

French shipping group CMA-CGM said on December 16 that it had temporarily suspended all container shipments through the Red Sea following attacks on commercial ships in the region.

Hapag-Lloyd

German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd said on December 15 that it was considering whether to halt sailings through the Red Sea hours after one of its ships was reported to have been attacked.

A projectile believed to be a drone hit its ship, Al-Jasra, while it was sailing near the Yemeni coast. No crew members were injured.

Maersk

Danish company A.P. Moller-Maersk said on December 15 that it would halt all container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice, following a “near accident” involving its ship, Maersk Gibraltar, the previous day.

The company said that the ship was targeted by a missile while traveling from Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman to Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

(OOCL) Orient Overseas Container Line

Orient Overseas Container Line has suspended accepting goods to and from Israel until further notice due to operational problems, the shipping company owned by Hong Kong-based Oriental Overseas (International) Co. Ltd. said on December 16.