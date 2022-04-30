LONDON (Reuters) – A British MP who had been suspended from the Conservative Party under current Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Saturday after admitting he twice watched pornography on his cell phone in the House of Commons “at a time of craziness”.

Conservatives suspended Neil Parish on Friday after he reported to Parliament’s rules commissioner.

Parish resigned on Saturday, despite having previously said he would remain a member of Parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

“In the end, I could see the furor and the damage it was causing to my family and my electoral association, it was no longer worth continuing,” Parish said tearfully in an interview with the BBC on Saturday.

Parish, who is a farmer, said the first time he saw explicit material he found it by accident, looking up tractors on a similarly named website, and then watched it “for a little while, which I shouldn’t have.”

“But my crime, my biggest crime, is that, on another occasion, I went in for a second time, and that was on purpose. I was sitting, waiting to vote, next to the House.”

Asked what was going through his head, he described it as “a moment of madness”.

Earlier this week, British media reported that a minister said she saw a male colleague looking at pornographic material while sitting next to her in the House of Commons, and that the same MP later watched pornography during a committee hearing.

“I’m not proud of what I was doing,” Parish said, adding that he had no intention of those around him seeing him. “I will not defend what I did. What I did was absolutely, totally wrong… I think I went completely out of my mind.”

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat