British parliamentarian Bryant said that Lavrov outplayed Johnson with cunning

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov completely dominated the negotiations with Boris Johnson when he was British Foreign Secretary. About it declared UK Labor MP Chris Bryant in an interview with Espreso.

“His counterpart Lavrov (…) outplayed Johnson with cunning, and he could not even understand what was happening,” Bryant said.

According to the politician, as head of the Foreign Ministry, the current prime minister was too weak during his contacts with Moscow. However, he did not specify what kind of negotiations between Russia and the UK he had in mind. Bryant also added that he considers the British government a “terrible liar”.

On August 9, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned, compared his past work as foreign minister to being “a prisoner in a steel condom.” In this post, he received 145 thousand pounds.