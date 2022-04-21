A parliamentary commission will investigate whether the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, lied to the deputies by assuring that he was not aware that the parties in Downing Street during the confinement imposed to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, were going against of the law. If he is found guilty, Parliament may demand his resignation.

Boris Johnson marked a milestone this Thursday, April 21, by becoming the first British chief executive to be investigated for allegedly having lied to Parliament.

The investigation was requested by the Labor opposition, which doubts that Johnson was not aware that the parties held in his offices during the confinement imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic were against the law. This case is known as “Partygate” in the UK.

The investigation, which will be handled by the House Privileges Committee, was authorized without a vote. This, after the Commons chair asked if anyone was opposed to it taking place and no one was against it.

The silence came at the express request of Johnson, who decided to keep his trip to India and did not attend the parliamentary session.

However, the parliamentary commission will not begin work until the police have completed their own investigation. This, because the Government found that many conservative deputies did not support the measure.

In addition, Scotland Yard provided that the police will not notify new fines for parties in Downing Street during confinement, until the local elections are held on May 5.

If the committee found that Johnson knowingly misled Parliament, it could demand his resignation in contempt.

Nine days ago, Johnson made history as the first British chief executive to be fined for breaking the law. Fifty other government officials and employees were also sanctioned for their alleged involvement in the party scandal.

Some lawmakers turn their backs on Johnson

Johnson’s position had recently been bolstered by his support for Ukraine after the Russian invasion. Some of his legislators considered it inappropriate to change leaders.

However, in the parliamentary debate prior to the motion being passed, Steve Baker, an influential Tory MP, withdrew his support for the prime minister and called for his resignation.

The MP, who in the past has strongly supported Johnson to pull Britain out of the European Union, said the prime minister should have resigned “a long time ago”.

For his part, Conservative Bob Neill admitted to being “deeply disappointed with what happened at 10 Downing Street” during the pandemic, but stopped short of calling for his resignation.

A policeman walks in front of Downing Street on the same day that the Metropolitan Police chief announced an investigation into social gatherings in confinement. London, UK, January 25, 2022. © EFE / Andy Rain

Opposition leader Keir Starmer was more critical in his remarks. Boris Johnson is “incapable of leading” and should be held in “contempt of Parliament”, said Stramer, who rejects the fact that the Prime Minister has “repeatedly, deliberately and routinely misled this House about the parties held in Downing Street during the closure”.

This week, Mark Harper, another prominent member of the more radical wing of the Conservative Party, took aim at Boris Johnson.

Points in favor of Johnson in the face of the investigation

Despite everything, several factors conspire in favor of the Downing Street tenant.

The committee in charge of the investigation will be made up of four of his co-religionists “tories”, as well as a Labor party and a Scottish nationalist.

The chairman of the committee, Labor Chris Bryant, has recused himself for having previously criticized Johnson’s conduct, which will widen the Conservative majority.

Although nothing guarantees Johnson his permanence in office, the responsibility lies with his ranks.

His future will be revealed after the May 5 election.

with EFE