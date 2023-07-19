The British Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee released a devastating report last week, which pointed out that the UK government was “slow” in responding to security threats that China poses and that the consequences of this “serious failure” will be felt by the country “for many years”.

“We found that the level of resources devoted to addressing the threat posed by the ‘whole of state’ approach [utilização de meios

estatais de forma integrada e sincronizada] from China was completely inadequate, and the slowness with which strategies and policies are developed and implemented leaves much to be desired,” the commission said.

