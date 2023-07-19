Text establishes the arrest and removal of persons who enter the United Kingdom illegally; also restricts asylum applications

The British Parliament approved this Tuesday (July 18, 2023) the law on immigration that aims to prevent immigrants from irregularly entering the United Kingdom through the English Channel and asking for asylum on British soil. Legislation was introduced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in March.

The bill imposes a legal obligation on the government to detain and remove anyone who arrives in the UK illegally. According to the text of the document, the purpose of the Illegal Migration Law is to “prevent and deter illegal migration and, in particular, migration along unsafe and illegal routes”. read the full (344 KB, in English).

The law was approved in an evening session of the Upper House of Parliament on the 2nd (17.jul). Lawmakers rejected attempts to insert amendments on time limits for an unaccompanied child to be detained, as well as protection for victims of modern slavery. The bill will now go to royal approval, the final stage of passing a bill through Parliament when the text becomes law.

The amendments withdrawn from the bill also included a measure to prevent the removal of LGBTQIA+ people to certain countries. Immigrants who arrived in the UK illegally and meet the conditions must be removed “as soon as reasonably practicable”.

The approval of the law by Parliament had a negative impact on the international community. In response, the UN disclosed a statement saying the bill breaches the UK’s obligations under international law.

“For decades, the UK has provided refuge to those in need, in line with its international obligations – a tradition it is proud of. This new legislation significantly erodes the legal framework that has protected so many, exposing refugees to grave risks of violating international law.”said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.